Three arrested following morning home robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday.
Details weren’t immediately available, but police said they were called to a break-in at an apartment at 1245 South St. at about 1:40 a.m.
A woman reported that someone broke in the back door of her home, and one of the intruders was armed with a shotgun.
When officers pulled up, they spotted people running from the back of the building.
Officers arrested Thomas Lee Brown, 41, of 5848 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls; Joshua Leonard Vasquez, 26, of 811 W. Third St., Waterloo; and Michelle Lynn Wilson, 48, of Waterloo, for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.
Witnesses told police that Brown had pointed a shotgun at the resident, according to court records. Wilson was found with a 6.35 mm handgun in her coat pocket, records state.
The loot consisted of 15 $1 bills and an engraved DeWalt knife, according to court records.