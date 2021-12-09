 Skip to main content
Three arrested following morning home robbery in Waterloo

Crime scene
WATERLOO – Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said they were called to a break-in at an apartment at 1245 South St. at about 1:40 a.m.

A woman reported that someone broke in the back door of her home, and one of the intruders was armed with a shotgun.

When officers pulled up, they spotted people running from the back of the building.

Thomas Lee Brown

Thomas Lee Brown
Joshua Leonard Vasquez

Joshua Leonard Vasquez

Officers arrested Thomas Lee Brown, 41, of 5848 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls; Joshua Leonard Vasquez, 26, of 811 W. Third St., Waterloo; and Michelle Lynn Wilson, 48, of Waterloo, for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Michelle Lynn Wilson

Michelle Lynn Wilson

Witnesses told police that Brown had pointed a shotgun at the resident, according to court records. Wilson was found with a 6.35 mm handgun in her coat pocket, records state.

The loot consisted of 15 $1 bills and an engraved DeWalt knife, according to court records.

