Three arrested following morning home robbery in Waterloo

WATERLOO – Police caught three people as they were running from the scene of a home robbery early Thursday.

Details weren’t immediately available, but police said they were called to a break-in at an apartment at 1245 South St. at about 1:40 a.m.

A woman reported that someone broke in the back door of her home, and one of the intruders was armed with a shotgun.

When officers pulled up, they spotted people running from the back of the building.

Officers arrested Thomas Lee Brown, 41, of 5848 W. Bennington Road, Cedar Falls; Joshua Leonard Vasquez, 26, of 811 W. Third St., Waterloo; and Michelle Lynn Wilson, 48, of Waterloo, for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Witnesses told police that Brown had pointed a shotgun at the resident, according to court records. Wilson was found with a 6.35 mm handgun in her coat pocket, records state.

The loot consisted of 15 $1 bills and an engraved DeWalt knife, according to court records.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.