Three arrested following drug search in rural Waterloo

WATERLOO – Three people have been arrested after a search found methamphetamine and other drugs at a rural Waterloo home Wednesday.

Scott Gilstrap, 36, Tierzah Schubarth, 37, and Melissa Beck, 38, were arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and two counts of child endangerment, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilstrap and Schubarth were also arrested for possession of cocaine.

Officers with the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office and Tri-County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 9009 Douglas Drive as the result of a complaint and found meth, marijuana and cocaine.

All three are being held without bond pending a Thursday morning court appearance.

