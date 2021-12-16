Three arrested following Cedar Falls theft and 100 mph chase

CEDAR FALLS – Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 in merchandise from a Cedar Falls clothing store and leading authorities on a 100 mph chase.

Russell Calvin Miller, 22, Zhane Torese Ball, 27, and Tiandra Marnee Ball, 20, all of North Liberty, were arrested for second-degree theft. Miller was also arrested for elduing.

According to court records, the three entered Old Navy, 410 Viking Plaza Drive, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and began stuffing clothing into shopping bags. The three then drove off in a Chevrolet Blazer before Cedar Falls police arrived.

A short time later, Evansdale police spotted the Blazer on Highway 20 and attempted to pull it over. The Blazer headed down Interstate 380 at high speeds, at times driving on the shoulder to pass other vehicles.

The Blazer entered Linn County before becoming disabled, and Miller attempted to run off but was caught a short time later, according to court records. Authorities also found the Balls and the stolen clothing in the vehicle, records state.

