Three arrested after search turns up drugs, gun in Cedar Falls
CEDAR FALLS --- Three people have been arrested after police found marijuana and a rifle during a series of early morning raids at neighboring Cedar Falls homes Wednesday.

Taylor Thomas Dallenbach, 20, and Christopher Jacob Twaites, 24, both of 1105 Melrose Drive; and Leevi Ashton Auge, 18, of 1117 Melrose Drive, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. Auge was also arrested for felon in possession of a firearm.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at the homes and found more than 50 ounces of marijuana and an AR15 rifle, according to court records. Investigators also found social media posts showing Auge with the weapon, records state.

Authorities said he is barred from handling firearms because of a 2018 burglary adjudication in juvenile court.

021814ho-cf-police-patch

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

 COURTESY PHOTO
