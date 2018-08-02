WATERLOO – Three people were detained after police found two handguns during a traffic stop early Thursday.
Officers pulled over a Nissan Altima with a bad break light in the area of West Third and Wellington streets around 12:05 a.m.
Two passengers ran from the vehicle and attempted to discard guns as they fled, according to police. Officers recovered the weapons and arrested Torey Tremaine Dunn, 18, of Forest City, Ark., for carrying weapons and interference while armed. A 17-year-old male was arrested for carrying weapons, interference while armed and felon in possession of a firearm.
The driver, 18-year-old Zaneihya Kemp, of 1687 Woodmayr Drive, was arrested for interference and possession of contraband in a correctional institution after authorities found marijuana in her clothing at the jail, according to police.
