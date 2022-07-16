 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three arrested after driver leads Cedar Falls police on high speed chase

CEDAR FALLS — A reckless driver led Cedar Falls police on a high-speed chase late Friday evening after officers initially attempted to pull the vehicle over for a moving violation.

The 18-years-old passengers – Jersey Barfels, Jacquese Buford and Madisyn Whiteman – were eventually arrested but, as of 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the driver remained at large.

Police attempted to stop the driver at 11:53 p.m. before the ensuing chase through the areas of 21st, 22nd, College, Main and Walnut streets. The three passengers bailed out in the 100 block of West 22nd Street.

Because the vehicle occupants allegedly refused to comply with police orders, they were arrested and charged with "interference with official acts."

