Thompson announces he will seek another term as sheriff

WATERLOO – Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson has announced he plans to seek a fourth term.
“In 2008, I promised the voters of Black Hawk County methodical and positive changes toward improving the Sheriff’s Office. Because of the great work of our deputies and staff, county crime continues to fall and the Sheriff’s Office budget is well aligned to agency goals,” Thompson said Monday.
Thompson said he based the decision on the determination of the Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies, command staff and administrators to continue moving forward with changes brought during his administration and encouragement from community leaders and law enforcement officials.
His campaign kickoff event and fundraiser will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jameson’s Public House, 310 E. Fourth St.
“I’m running for re-election because there is more we can do to upgrade and improve the sheriff’s office,” Thompson said.
Some of the projects include a joint public safety software and a new Critical Incident Response Team.
He said the initiative will reduce mental health arrests, diminish assaults and abusive behavior by offenders, reduce taxpayer costs and improve public safety.
In the past, the Sheriff’s Office and the First Judicial District of Correctional Services created a mental health jail diversion program.
“Our work on the intersection of law enforcement and mental health led to an invitation for me to participate in a White House summit on mental health,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the county jail operates at the highest levels of safety and security and surpasses certified standards for inmate custody and treatment.
Thompson graduated from high school in Winterset and earned a bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Northern Iowa. He joined the sheriff's office in 1994 and was elected sheriff in 2008 on the Democratic ticket.
“I’m fortunate beyond words to have the enthusiastic support of my wonderful wife, Janel, and our two amazing sons, Bryce and Brady,” Thompson said.
