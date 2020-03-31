This Week's Most Wanted - March 30, 2020

Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of March 30, 2020.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

It is possible that this person may have been captured since this article has been updated. Please check the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office website for updated inmate information.

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

William Bruce McBride

DOB: 1-29-74

Height: 6’

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Hazel

Weight: 210 lbs.

Wanted for: Willful serious injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

