This Week's Most Wanted - March 30, 2020

Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of March 30, 2020.
Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.
It is possible that this person may have been captured since this article has been updated. Please check the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office website for updated inmate information.
-------------------
Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED
William Bruce McBride
DOB: 1-29-74
Height: 6’
Hair: Gray
Eyes: Hazel
Weight: 210 lbs.
Wanted for: Willful serious injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Mugshot Gallery for March 2020:
Brandon Mishler
Martin James Paradine
Troy Edward Stewart
Dustin “Dusty” Chadwick Herhold
Shayne Lavern Fluhr
Nathaniel Steven Hartness
Krisma Dee Beebe
Cody Michael Tarrance
Quin A. Echard
Rev. Robert "Bud" Grant
Decarrious Lee Dixon
Joel Francis Hass
Jack Lewis Good
Anthony Torres
Eric DeAngelo Griggs
Rogelio Gonzalez
Kevin Josue Cruz Soliveras
Justina Lynn Davis
Alex Robert Hyde
Joshua Bo Truax
Shane Allen Heins
Shane Michael Morris
Quincy Dionte Carrington
Matthew Dee Buford III
Rocky Allan Truax
Chad Bruce Sabanish
Dallas Taylor Shea
Steve William Fordyce
Steven Lee Sisk
Christopher Emanuel Harris and Tressa Jo Lloyd
Alicia Marie Rios
Maria Morales-Martinez
Joshua Ray Stearns
Michael Robert Browne
Ross Ian River Cashen
Tonya Marie Moritz
Clinton Lavon Wright
London Willis Walker
Travis Michael Jordan and Kevin Ross Pals
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.