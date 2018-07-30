Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Anthony Angel Zarate

Anthony Angel Zarate

Here is this week's most wanted by Black Hawk County law enforcement for the week of July 30, 2018.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Anthony Angel Zarate

DOB: 5-24-92

Height: 6’

Weight: 220 lbs.

Wanted for: Parole violation (robbery)

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

33
79
33
45
61

Tags

Load comments