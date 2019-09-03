{{featured_button_text}}
Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of Sept. 3, 2019.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

It is possible that this person may have been captured since this article has been updated. Please check the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office website for updated inmate information.

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Patisha Arie Moore

DOB: 10-11-90

Height: 5’06”

Weight: 160 lbs.

Wanted for: Voluntary absence, probation violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

