Here is this week's most wanted by Black Hawk County law enforcement for the week of Nov. 12, 2018.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Tyler Wade Doerr

DOB: 4-23-90

Height: 5’10”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Weight: 140 lbs.

Wanted for: 1st-degree burglary, false imprisonment, 2 counts of 1st-degree harassment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

