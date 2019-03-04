Try 3 months for $3
Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of March 4, 2019.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

DOB: 4-26-1986

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 176 lbs.

Wanted for: Pre-trial revocation (2); original charges: assault with intent to cause serious injury, violation of no-contact order, assault causing bodily injury

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

