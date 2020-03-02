This Week's Most Wanted - Mar. 2, 2020

Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of Mar. 2, 2020.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

It is possible that this person may have been captured since this article has been updated. Please check the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office website for updated inmate information.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Martavis Lee Smith

DOB: 11-18-92

Height: 5’08”

Weight: 143 lbs.

Wanted for: Probation violation, failure to appear (2nd offense domestic assault).

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

