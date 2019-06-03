{{featured_button_text}}
Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of June 3, 2019.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

DOB: 2-27-99

Height: 5’11”

Hair: Sandy

Eyes: Brown

Weight: 130 lbs.

Wanted for: Intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

