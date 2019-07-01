{{featured_button_text}}
Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of July 1, 2019.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Damir Mesic

DOB: 11-25-78

Height: 6’01”

Hair: Black

Eyes: Green

Weight: 210 lbs.

Wanted for: Willful serious injury, second-degree harassment, aggravated domestic assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

