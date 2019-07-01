Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of July 1, 2019.
Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.
-------------------
Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED
Damir Mesic
DOB: 11-25-78
Height: 6’01”
Hair: Black
Eyes: Green
Weight: 210 lbs.
Wanted for: Willful serious injury, second-degree harassment, aggravated domestic assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).
Famous Ramous ?
Really most wanted for this petty charges. They need . e out theretrying to solve these murder cases instead of looking for people with petty charges like this
t
You think child endangerment that caused bodily harm domestic assault and simple assault are petty crimes. To me that looks like he is a danger to anyone he comes in contact with !
he Has already been arrested and let out on bond for this charge So I don't understand the purpose of the most wanted
looks like hard life
Why are the same comments posted for every new most wanted article??? I don't know why I bother, my comments always get thrown out anyways
