Try 1 month for 99¢
Davionte Dashawn Barksdale

Davionte Dashawn Barksdale

Here is this week's most wanted by Black Hawk County law enforcement for the week of Jan. 14, 2018.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Davionte Dashawn Barksdale

DOB: 10-10-99

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 150 lbs.

Wanted for: Probation violations (original charges: conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and third-degree burglary)

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
35
80
34
48
73

Tags

Load comments