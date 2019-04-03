{{featured_button_text}}
Leon Ray Fuller

Leon Ray Fuller

Here is this week's most wanted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office for the week of April 3, 2019.

Individuals are innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information about this person's whereabouts, call the number below.

-------------------

Black Hawk County’s MOST WANTED

Leon Ray Fuller

DOB: 5-2-60

Height: 5’10”

Hair: Gray

Eyes: Blue

Weight: 205 lbs.

Wanted for: Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Anyone with information is asked to call Black Hawk Co. Dispatch at 291-2515 or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers at 855-300-TIPS (8477).

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
35
81
35
48
73

Tags

Load comments