WATERLOO – Waterloo Police Department’s investigation into a ring passing money bleached to look like $100 bills has resulted in a third arrest.
Abigail Jane Southerland, 20, of Atkins, formerly of Waterloo, was arrested Thursday for one count each of ongoing criminal conduct and forgery. Her bond was set at $35,000.
WATERLOO – A second Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested in connection with a ring that alle…
Authorities allege Southerland and others used counterfeit bills to make small purchases at the Waterloo Walmart on Nov. 13 and pocketed the change. Similar transactions were reported at four other stores.
Investigators determined the bills, which passed marker tests, were $10 bills that were bleached and then printed as $100 bills. Some of the suspects were identified after surveillance camera images were posted through Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Others arrested so far include Kayles Marie Walton, 18, and Kiera Nicole Marie Quarles, both of Cedar Rapids. They were arrested in December.
