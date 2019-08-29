WATERLOO – For the third time in less than a week, police have responded to gunshots in the same Waterloo neighborhood.
Officers were in the area of the apartment complexes along Palmer Drive and Park View Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. Thursday when they heard several gunshots, according to police reports.
No injuries or damages were reported, and police found spent shell casings.
You have free articles remaining.
Police and paramedics were called to an apartment at 221 Miriam Drive on Sunday morning and found 18-year-old Tywaun Wilson with a bullet wound to the leg.
Then on Tuesday night, neighbors reported hearing shots in the 200 block of Park View, and Tramaine Gary, 26, arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the knee.
It wasn't clear if the shootings are related.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.