Third teen arrested in Waterloo high school attack

WATERLOO -- A third teen has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 10 attack on a 16-year-old girl outside a Waterloo high school.

Naviea Jean Steele, 18, of 1022 Logan Ave., Waterloo,was arrested Tuesday morning on one count of first-degree robbery. Philips turned herself in and is in custody with a bond set at $50,000. 

On Jan. 18 Waterloo police arrested Ashanti Deanna Phillips, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on one count of first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $25,000. Police also arrested a 16-year-old Waterloo girl for first-degree robbery in the case on Jan. 18.

The victim was attacked in the West High School parking lot around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police.

The assailants kicked her in the face, stomped on her and used a stun gun and pepper spray before taking her shoes and a gym bag and fleeing, police said. After the attack the victim was taken to Covenant Hospital and was found to have suffered a broken nose from the attack. 

Authorities said the victim and the assailants knew each other.

