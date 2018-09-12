Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A third person was struck by a bullet during a string of Monday night shootings that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman and injured another man.

The latest victim, 27-year-old Travis Handy, didn’t tell authorities about his injury until Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

Handy told police he was at a home at 232 Gable St. sometime after 10 p.m. Monday when two bullets hit the house. One of the rounds punched through the wall, bounced off the floor and grazed him, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said Handy had red marks on his left arm and chest, and he didn’t require medical attention.

Police said it appears Handy’s injuries were connected to a report of gunfire that neighbors in the area of Gable and Linn streets had called in Monday night. Police found two vehicles had been struck by bullets in that area.

What isn’t known is if the Linn and Gable incident is connected to other shootings that night, including a shooting at 84 Ricker St. that killed a woman, a shooting on Logan Avenue that injured Corey Dunn Jr. and a brief vehicle chase where a gun was tossed from the fleeing vehicle.

