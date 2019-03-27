Try 3 months for $3
Waterloo police surrounded an apartment building at Conger Street and Logan Avenue after a report of gunfire in the parking lot on Monday.

WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in connection with gunfire in a parking lot on Monday that led to an hours-long standoff.

Maliek Mochon Todd-Harris, 23, of 1206 Ackermant St., was arrested Tuesday for intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

The arrest stems from a Monday shooting in the parking lot of the apartment building at 65 Conger St. at about 4:55 p.m. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck a house across the street on Logan Avenue where children were inside.

Court records allege that surveillance video showed Todd-Harris in the parking lot firing a gun. He left the area in a Chevrolet Impala and was detained on Wednesday following a traffic stop in the same vehicle, according to police.

Immediately following the shooting, another person suspected of firing a gun, 17-year-old Corshawn Keywon Reed, ran to an apartment, triggering a standoff that lasted until shortly before 10 p.m.. Reed was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The apartment’s resident, Jaquan Hawkins, 20, was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm after police found a shotgun, pistol and ammunition.

