WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in connection with gunfire in a parking lot on Monday that led to an hours-long standoff.
Maliek Mochon Todd-Harris, 23, of 1206 Ackermant St., was arrested Tuesday for intimidation with a weapon, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. He was being held without bond in the Black Hawk County Jail as of Wednesday morning.
The arrest stems from a Monday shooting in the parking lot of the apartment building at 65 Conger St. at about 4:55 p.m. No injuries were reported, but bullets struck a house across the street on Logan Avenue where children were inside.
WATERLOO – Two people have been arrested on weapons charges following a standoff Monday night.
Court records allege that surveillance video showed Todd-Harris in the parking lot firing a gun. He left the area in a Chevrolet Impala and was detained on Wednesday following a traffic stop in the same vehicle, according to police.
Immediately following the shooting, another person suspected of firing a gun, 17-year-old Corshawn Keywon Reed, ran to an apartment, triggering a standoff that lasted until shortly before 10 p.m.. Reed was arrested for intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm. The apartment’s resident, Jaquan Hawkins, 20, was arrested for two counts of felon in possession of a firearm after police found a shotgun, pistol and ammunition.
