{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A third person has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.

Police arrested Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, of 1428 Forest Ave., on Monday for misdemeanor rioting. He was also detained on two probation violations, and his total bond was set at $100,000.

Court records allege Johnson was identified as “engaging in fighting and violence against rival criminal group members” in a fight involving more than a dozen people outside The Social House and Little Bigs around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Johnson is currently on probation for a 2014 forgery charge and a driving while barred case from a February 2017 traffic stop.

Over the weekend, police arrested 20-year-old Davion Everette Madlock, 20, and Demond Deon Rollins, 19, both of Waterloo, for rioting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
4
4
1
0
3

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments