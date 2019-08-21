CEDAR FALLS -- A third person has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.
Police arrested Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, of 1428 Forest Ave., on Monday for misdemeanor rioting. He was also detained on two probation violations, and his total bond was set at $100,000.
Court records allege Johnson was identified as “engaging in fighting and violence against rival criminal group members” in a fight involving more than a dozen people outside The Social House and Little Bigs around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 10.
Johnson is currently on probation for a 2014 forgery charge and a driving while barred case from a February 2017 traffic stop.
Over the weekend, police arrested 20-year-old Davion Everette Madlock, 20, and Demond Deon Rollins, 19, both of Waterloo, for rioting.
