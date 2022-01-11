Third person arrested in Cedar Falls mobile home park robbery, shooting

CEDAR FALLS – A third person has now been arrested in a September robbery at a mobile home park that ended with the victim getting shot.

Cedar Falls police arrested Aubrianna Rae Leinbaugh, 18, of 412 Longview St., on Tuesday on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. Bond was set at $150,000.

Investigators found messages indicating her involvement in the robbery on her SnapChat account, according to court records.

William Clausen told police he had just arrived at his home on Peridot Road in the Five Seasons Mobile Home Park around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 when three people emerged from the bushes holding guns and demanded his wallet. Clausen ran and was shot.

The suspects also took items from his home.

Leinbaugh is the third person to be arrested in the case.

Alberto Luis Quinto, 17, and his sister, Megan Lee Palmer, 18, both of Waterloo, were arrested on similar charges within the past week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.