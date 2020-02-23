Third person arrested in Cedar Falls fatal robbery

Investigators block off a parking lot after a shooting in downtown Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
CEDAR FALLS – A third person has been arrested in connection with a December robbery that left one person dead.
MarquasTyrese Gafeney, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony. His bond was set at $20,000.
Court records allege Gafeney, James Duane Wright-Buls, 21,and Keyon Christian Roby, 18, entered an apartment on Main Street on Dec. 4 with a plan to steal marijuana and other items. During the crime, Roby shot resident Grant Thomas Saul, 21, when Saul pulled out his own gun, according to court records.
Roby, of Cedar Falls, and Wright-Buls, of Waterloo, were arrested in January for conspiracy in connection with the robbery. No one has been directly charged in Saul’s death.
Gafeney is also awaiting a hearing in an August riot on College Hill, according to court records.
Crime scene tape blocks the entrance to Los Cabos restaurant after a shooting in an apartment above businesses in the 100 block of Main Street on Wednesday night.
Police on the scene at a parking lot after a shooting in downtown Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.
Jeff Olson, Cedar Falls director of public safety, second from right, speaks with other officers near the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday night in downtown Cedar Falls.
