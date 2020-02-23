You are the owner of this article.
Third person arrested in Cedar Falls fatal robbery
Third person arrested in Cedar Falls fatal robbery

Investigators block off a parking lot after a shooting in downtown Cedar Falls on Wednesday night.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

CEDAR FALLS – A third person has been arrested in connection with a December robbery that left one person dead.

Marquas Tyrese Gafeney

Marquas Tyrese Gafeney: 

Number charged in August College Hill fight now at 12

MarquasTyrese Gafeney, 21, of Waterloo, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for conspiracy to commit a felony. His bond was set at $20,000.

Court records allege Gafeney, James Duane Wright-Buls, 21,and Keyon Christian Roby, 18, entered an apartment on Main Street on Dec. 4 with a plan to steal marijuana and other items. During the crime, Roby shot resident Grant Thomas Saul, 21, when Saul pulled out his own gun, according to court records.

Two charged in College Hill melee found guilty on lesser charges

Roby, of Cedar Falls, and Wright-Buls, of Waterloo, were arrested in January for conspiracy in connection with the robbery. No one has been directly charged in Saul’s death.

Gafeney is also awaiting a hearing in an August riot on College Hill, according to court records.

