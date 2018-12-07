WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in a planned robbery that was stopped after residents noticed men with their faces covered carrying a gun in an apartment building hallway in October.
Cletio Ray Clark, 29, of Fort Dodge, was arrested Thursday on warrants for conspiracy, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.
Waterloo police who responded to the call about the suspicious men at the Brookeridge Drive apartment building shortly before midnight on Oct. 24 stopped a car leaving the area and found Clark and another man inside. Officers also found a ski mask, rubber gloves, a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun and a Hi Point 9mm handgun hidden nearby.
At the time, Clark was turned over to authorities in Fort Dodge where he was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of an Applee’s restaurant on Sept. 30.
The other person in the car --- 27-year-old Lakendrick Antwon Mosley of Fort Dodge --- and Adnan Alibegic, 25, of Waterloo, were arrested in October in the apartment robbery plot.
Police allege Mosley and Clark were looking for victim to rob, and Alibegic allegedly told them about a possible target in the Brookeridge apartments and led them to the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.