Mosley and Alibegic

Lakendrick Antwon Mosley, left, and Adnan Alibegic

WATERLOO – A third person has been arrested in a planned robbery that was stopped after residents noticed men with their faces covered carrying a gun in an apartment building hallway in October.

Cletio Ray Clark, 29, of Fort Dodge, was arrested Thursday on warrants for conspiracy, carrying weapons and felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

Waterloo police who responded to the call about the suspicious men at the Brookeridge Drive apartment building shortly before midnight on Oct. 24 stopped a car leaving the area and found Clark and another man inside. Officers also found a ski mask, rubber gloves, a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun and a Hi Point 9mm handgun hidden nearby.

At the time, Clark was turned over to authorities in Fort Dodge where he was wanted in connection with the armed robbery of an Applee’s restaurant on Sept. 30.

The other person in the car --- 27-year-old Lakendrick Antwon Mosley of Fort Dodge --- and Adnan Alibegic, 25, of Waterloo, were arrested in October in the apartment robbery plot.

Police allege Mosley and Clark were looking for victim to rob, and Alibegic allegedly told them about a possible target in the Brookeridge apartments and led them to the building.

