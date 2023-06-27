WATERLOO — A third person has been arrested after a Waterloo teen was beaten with a baseball bat and cut with an ice scraper in March.

Authorities arrested Joylyn Virginia Kopp, 19, Monday on a warrant for assault with intent to commit serious injury. She was released pending trial.

Police allege Kopp was wielding an ice scraper against the victim on March 20 while her friend, Iliyah Ranae Kuykendall, attempted to strike her in the head with a bat at 1206 Bauch St. The victim blocked the blow and was injured on her arm and neck, according to court records.

Kuykendall’s mother, Marsia Anderson, was choking the victim during the attack. A witness grabbed the bat from Kuykendall, records state.

The victim suffered cuts and other injuries and was treated at a hospital emergency room.