WATERLOO -- A third teen has been arrested in connection to a Jan. 10 attack on a 16-year-old girl outside a Waterloo high school.
Naviea Jean Steele, 18, of 1022 Logan Ave., Waterloo,was arrested Tuesday morning on one count of first-degree robbery. Philips turned herself in and is in custody with a bond set at $50,000.
On Jan. 18 Waterloo police arrested Ashanti Deanna Phillips, 18, of Cedar Rapids, on one count of first-degree robbery. Her bond was set at $25,000. Police also arrested a 16-year-old Waterloo girl for first-degree robbery in the case on Jan. 18.
The victim was attacked in the West High School parking lot around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police.
The assailants kicked her in the face, stomped on her and used a stun gun and pepper spray before taking her shoes and a gym bag and fleeing, police said. After the attack the victim was taken to Covenant Hospital and was found to have suffered a broken nose from the attack.
Authorities said the victim and the assailants knew each other.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.