alert top story

Therapist can't hold counseling while awaiting trial for allegedly touching teen

Black Hawk County Courthouse.

WATERLOO – A therapist accused of touching a teenage client won’t be able to hold counseling sessions after a judge declined to change the conditions of his bond.

“This court does not find the added condition of pretrial supervision to be unreasonable, especially in light of the factual allegations outlined in the complaints,” District Associate Brook Jacobsen wrote in a ruling issued in December.

Scott Kenneth Harrison, 64, was arrested for sexual exploitation by a therapist and lascivious conduct with a minor in September and posted $2,000 bond to be released pending trial.

One of the conditions of his release included supervision by Department of Correctional Services, which told him to desist from doing any counseling.

His defense attorney challenged the condition, saying Harrison’s full-time job was counseling, and the prohibition would be unduly restrictive and be a financial hardship for his family.

Harrison had agreed not to counsel any minors and to counsel through video conferencing, his defense attorney said in court records.

A hearing on the matter was held in October.

Trial is tentatively scheduled for February in Black Hawk County District Court.

Harrison is accused of touching a 14-year-old girl’s stomach, buttocks and breast while he was counseling her at his Cedar Falls office. The girl pushed his hands away and notified her mother, according to court records.

