WAUKON -- A Minnesota man was jailed briefly after stealing from a business and then returning to the business again to steal.
Scott R. Coxworth, 49, of Houston, Minn., faces three charges in connection with the incidents. It began Aug. 7 when Waukon police learned of a theft from an unnamed business in Waukon that had taken place on Aug. 4. With assistance from a nearby law enforcement agency, the suspect was identified as Coxworth. With use of a surveillance camera system, it was discovered that Coxworth returned to the business again on Aug. 6 and had taken more merchandise. Coxworth was charged with two counts of fifth-degree theft and an arrest warrant was granted.
On Aug. 22, police received a call from the business reporting that Coxworth had returned and was still present at the store. Officers responded and placed Coxworth into custody for the arrest warrant. It was also discovered that Coxworth had changed the license plate on his pickup truck just prior to his arrival at the business. Coxworth’s vehicle was impounded and he was booked into the Allamakee County Jail for the arrest warrant and a charge of fraudulent use of plates.
During a subsequent search warrant of Coxworth’s pickup, items related to narcotics use were located and seized. Another arrest warrant was requested for Coxworth for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as Coxworth had already bonded out of jail. The request for an arrest warrant was denied by the magistrate.
The Waukon Police Department was assisted by the Allamakee County K-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.