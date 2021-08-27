"The sky is absolutely not falling"; Waterloo police chief responds to letter questioning morale

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police chief said retention and recruiting issues at the Waterloo Police Department are part of a larger problem nationwide.

“The sky is absolutely not falling in the Waterloo Police Department. This community can rest-assured that each employee of the WPD (tenured and new) will continue to be held to the high standards established over the past year, and we will continue to provide the high performance, innovative and community inclusive law enforcement service all that ‘all persons’ deserve and expect,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Thursday.

Fitzgerald’s comments were in response to a joint letter signed by three former Waterloo police chiefs warning about flagging morale at the department.

“The current physical work environment at the police department is a disgrace. More and more officers are leaving the department each month,” the letter states.

The police department is currently down seven officers. Fitzgerald said that issue isn’t unique to the Waterloo Police Department.

