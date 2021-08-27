"The sky is absolutely not falling"; Waterloo police chief responds to letter questioning morale

WATERLOO – Waterloo’s police chief said retention and recruiting issues at the Waterloo Police Department are part of a larger problem nationwide.
“The sky is absolutely not falling in the Waterloo Police Department. This community can rest-assured that each employee of the WPD (tenured and new) will continue to be held to the high standards established over the past year, and we will continue to provide the high performance, innovative and community inclusive law enforcement service all that ‘all persons’ deserve and expect,” Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Thursday.
Fitzgerald’s comments were in response to a joint letter signed by three former Waterloo police chiefs warning about flagging morale at the department.
“The current physical work environment at the police department is a disgrace. More and more officers are leaving the department each month,” the letter states.
The police department is currently down seven officers. Fitzgerald said that issue isn’t unique to the Waterloo Police Department.
“It is easily verifiable that a vast majority of agencies struggle to recruit and retain officers, but many lack the support of leadership, or a history of supportive government that allows their agencies to better equip, to actively hire, and to recruit new police officers. Some jurisdictions have even reduced the number of officers serving in their communities, but that has not been the case in Waterloo,” the chief said.
Fitzgerald said politicizing the issue is “divisive, purposeful and irresponsible.”
“My experience as a police chief has taught me that there are persons who served in law enforcement in the past who unfairly lob criticisms when they lack the introspective capacity to unpack many of the problems that we experience in this industry that were created by those who lacked the vision, effectiveness, or courage to challenge the status quo,” Fitzgerald said.
The Waterloo Police Department is currently taking applications
