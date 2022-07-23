'The Midwestern family that we all would want to be': Loved ones remember family slain at Maquoketa Caves

CEDAR FALLS – Patrons of the Cedar Falls Public Library found the doors shut Saturday following the slaying of employee Sarah Schmidt, along with her husband, Tyler, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula.

The family was camping at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Friday when they were killed. The suspect, who had no known interactions with the family prior to the incident, then took his own life. The Schmidts' 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived.

“We have no knowledge of the individual who conducted this act,” Adam Morehouse, Sarah Schmidt’s younger brother, said in a phone interview. “We don’t know who it was. We’ve never met that person. And this was 100% random.”

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation identified the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin of La Vista, Nebraska. His body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Outside of the library Saturday, a sign explaining the closure was flanked by drawings and messages showing support for the family.

The Schmidt family moved from Lawrence, Kansas, to Cedar Falls around 2018 to be closer to Tyler’s family. Morehouse said his sister and her family took to the community immediately. When storms hit, Sarah would call her brother for help with reading the radar so she could share the information with friends and neighbors.

“Sarah and Tyler and Arlo and Lula were the Midwestern family that we all would want to be,” Morehouse said. “They were extremely loving and compassionate to each other and everybody they met. They were always doing the right thing at the right time, and they were always that sound mind that you could’ve called when something like this would’ve happened.”

Tyler was a software engineer, working remotely for a company based in the Kansas City area. Sarah started working at the library late in 2021 as an assistant in the circulation department. Library Director Kelly Stern said she made the most of her short time there, and her impact will be felt for a long time.

“Sarah and her family were some of the kindest and most loving people you could ever meet, which makes this tragedy even more incomprehensible and senseless and difficult to process,” Stern said in a phone interview. “Patrons loved her. Even in the smallest interactions with our patrons, Sarah let people know that she cared about them and they were important to her.”

Sarah’s supervisor, Amy Stuenkel, added that Sarah ran the summer reading program, took care of mending books and had a knack for finding things in the library that no one else could.

Stuenkel said her interaction with the rest of the family was limited, but Sarah always took the time to praise her children and say how smart they were. Arlo is ahead of his grade in math, and Lula also excelled in school.

“She came home one time and said, ‘I know what 60 + 60 + 60 is – three hours,” Stuenkel said. “It’s really smart for a 6 year old.”

Morehouse confirmed that Arlo Schmidt is safe with family and was with authorities immediately after the incident.

"My nephew is strong and our focus in the next few days is on him," Jana Morehouse, Sarah's younger sister, said on Facebook.

By Saturday afternoon, more than $63,000 had flowed into a GoFundMe page created for Arlo. The page, which says it was organized by a cousin, Beth Shapiro, states: “Arlo is a strong boy, surrounded by family and friends who are supporting him as best we can.” The page says the fund will help Arlo now, and help fund his future education.

To find the page, go online to gofundme.com and then search “Arlo Schmidt.”