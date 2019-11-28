WATERLOO – A Waterloo home was peppered with gunfire on Thanksgiving.
Residents were home at 1123 Columbia St. around 6 p.m. when someone opened fire on the house, according to Waterloo police. No injuries were reported
Officers collected evidence at the scene.
No arrests have been made in the shooting as of Thursday night.
