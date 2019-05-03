CEDAR RAPIDS – A fourth person has been charged in connection with an investigation into non-organic grain being sold as organic grain through a northeast Iowa company.
On Monday, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa filed what is known as an "information" charging John Burton, a Missouri farmer, with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Burton farmed non-organic crops on his own land and also farmed for another person who had a portion of his land certified as organic.
Court records allege Burton sold grain to another person involved in the scheme knowing that it would be marketed by a company identified as “J.S.” in Ossian, Iowa, as organic, even though it was grown using pesticides and nitrogen.
He is also accused of applying unapproved substances to a co-conspirator’s certified organic fields, court records allege.
A customer in Sonora, Calif., paid $419,417 for the grain in February 2017, according to court records.
Three other people have been charged in connection with the investigation.
In December 2018, Randy Constant, 61, a Chillicothe, Missouri, resident who co-owned Jericho Solutions, an Iowa grain brokerage, pleaded to wire fraud. Also pleading were farmers Tom Brennan, 70, James Brennan, 40, and Michael Potter, 41, all from Overton, Neb.
