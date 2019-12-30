CEDAR FALLS – Another person has been arrested in connection with a large fight on College Hill over the summer.
Waterloo police arrested Quinton Marcellous Mickey, 19, of 104 Randolph St., Waterloo, on Saturday on a warrant for rioting. He was also charged with interference and assault on a peace officer causing an injury for allegedly struggling with officers when he was detained.
He was released from jail pending trial.
Authorities said they identified Mickey in a video taking part in a large fight in the 2200 block of College Street on the night of Aug. 10. The warrant was obtained a few days following the incident.
You have free articles remaining.
Twelve others have been arrested in connection with the fight.
Mugshot Gallery for December 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.