CEDAR FALLS – Another person has been arrested in connection with a large fight on College Hill over the summer.

Waterloo police arrested Quinton Marcellous Mickey, 19, of 104 Randolph St., Waterloo, on Saturday on a warrant for rioting. He was also charged with interference and assault on a peace officer causing an injury for allegedly struggling with officers when he was detained.

He was released from jail pending trial.

Authorities said they identified Mickey in a video taking part in a large fight in the 2200 block of College Street on the night of Aug. 10. The warrant was obtained a few days following the incident.

Twelve others have been arrested in connection with the fight.

