CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested a fourth person in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.
Devonta Kershad White, 22, of 619 Brookside Ave., Waterloo, was arrested Wednesday on a single count of rioting. He is also being held without bond for a parole violation in connection with earlier drug convictions after being out of prison for less than a month.
Police said White was identified in a video of the fight, which involved more than a dozen people and broke out in the 2200 block of College Street.
You have free articles remaining.
Others arrested include Davion Everette Madlock, 20, Demond Deon Rollins, 19, and Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, all of Waterloo.
Court records show White was released from prison on July 24 after serving time for two traffic stops in 2016 where police found significant amounts of marijuana. White also has a prior conviction for assault while displaying a weapon for allegedly chasing people while carrying a gun and pointing the weapon at them in the area of Elm and Fowler streets in Waterloo in September 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.