CEDAR FALLS – Police have arrested a fourth person in an Aug. 10 fight on College Hill.

Devonta Kershad White, 22, of 619 Brookside Ave., Waterloo, was arrested Wednesday on a single count of rioting. He is also being held without bond for a parole violation in connection with earlier drug convictions after being out of prison for less than a month.

Police said White was identified in a video of the fight, which involved more than a dozen people and broke out in the 2200 block of College Street.

Others arrested include Davion Everette Madlock, 20, Demond Deon Rollins, 19, and Davontai Detrick Johnson, 24, all of Waterloo.

Court records show White was released from prison on July 24 after serving time for two traffic stops in 2016 where police found significant amounts of marijuana. White also has a prior conviction for assault while displaying a weapon for allegedly chasing people while carrying a gun and pointing the weapon at them in the area of Elm and Fowler streets in Waterloo in September 2016.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

