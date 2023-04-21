WATERLOO — Text messages between phones linked to two friends of a man accused of killing a Waterloo resident in 2020 show a plot to carry out a robbery, investigators told a jury Friday.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Vincent Hemenway, 49. Prosecutors allege Williams shot Hemenway twice inside an Adrian Street garage where Hemenway’s friends were working on motorcycle late at night on Aug. 15, 2020.

Williams has pleaded not guilty. His defense team alleges Williams, who is Black, fired when people in the garage taunted him with racial slurs and Hemenway lunged at him.

During testimony on Friday, Investigator Nicholas Sadd with the Waterloo Police Department sorted through text messages between phones linked to Ana Berinobis-McLemore and Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, two people who were charged in the related robbery case.

Included in the messages was a satellite map image showing a house on Dearborn Avenue across the street, directly across from the garage where Hemenway and his friends were fixing the motorcycle.

The Jackson phone indicated the Dearborn Avenue home belonged to a “dough boy,” slang for a person who holds money in the drug trade, Sadd testified. It also talked about a $3,000 debit and indicated the location had “hella illegal substances” and “Tress for days,” slang for a large amount of marijuana.

In response, the Berinobis phone sent a photo of Williams holding a black-and-silver pistol in one hand and a blue-and-black pistol – similar to one police would later find – in the other. The message asked which one to bring.

Both, came the reply, which went on to talk about the number of people who might be at the house. “He got a strap but only for show,” it said of one of the occupants.

Sadd said GPS tracking showed the Berinobis phone next to the Dearborn Avenue home around 11 a.m. on Aug. 15, 2020 – about 12 hours before the fatal shooting. It also showed it was within a block shortly before the shooting.

The following day, the Jackson phone messaged the Berinobis phone. The Berinobis phone responded "Aye bs so can’t talk u heard bout tht shooting they just post bout someone getting killed last night.”

Testimony in the trial is scheduled to resume Monday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Berinobis died in an unrelated shooting in May 2022.

Jackson was charged with robbery, and her case remains pending in court.

