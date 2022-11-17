Testimony wraps up in Waterloo arson trial

WATERLOO — The man accused of setting a house fire that killed his friend in August denied he was under the influence of drugs according to police.

“He never told me that he was or made any indication that he was and said the last time was about a week ago,” Detective Christopher Gergen told jurors as evidence in the trial of John Walter Spooner came to a close on Wednesday.

Spooner, 59, is charged with first-degree arson, and authorities allege he poured gasoline on the front porch of Tony Grider’s home at 309 E. Second St. and lit a fire shortly before 7 a.m. on Aug. 18. Grider, 60, died in the fire.

Spooner’s attorney filed notice they could argue he was intoxicated from drugs at the time of the fire. But the defense declined to outline its case to jurors with opening statements.

Testimony during trial included witnesses who said Spooner was pacing the living room of the house hours before the blaze, claiming that unseen people were outside arguing. And he was also seen pacing back and forth outside the house before the fire muttering “blow it up” and other odd statements.

After he was detained by police, Spooner claimed someone was hiding in the floor drain of a hold cell waiting to shoot him and at another point appeared to be listening to or talking to an electrical outlet in an interview room.

But during the police interview, Spooner was answering questions appropriately and talking about how he had obtained his GED and had attended some college and entered an occupational program for welding, Gergen said.

When asked about drinking and drugs, Spooner responded that the last time he drank was a six pack of beer a few days earlier, and the last time he used meth was about a week prior, Gergen said. He also said Spooner said he wasn’t on any medication.

When the defense asked if Spooner seemed under the influence, the detective said it was hard to say. Many people can be nervous around police officers, Gergen said. But he conceded that the nervousness around law enforcement usually doesn’t include worries about hit men hiding in floor drains.

Spooner hadn’t been tested for drugs after he was detained, the detective said.

Testimony in the case wrapped up Wednesday. Spooner didn’t take the stand and the defense didn’t offer any additional witnesses aside from the cross-examination of prosecution witnesses.

Jurors are scheduled to return to the courthouse on Thursday for closing arguments.