WATERLOO --- A forensic pathologist said 4-year-old Gracie Buss died of blunt trauma to the head.

But Dr. Dennis Firchau said he wasn't able to determine the manner of Gracie's death, wasn't able to classify the death as an accident or an accident.

Prosecutors said 35-year-old Chad Allen Little of Waterloo is responsible for the girl's death. He is charged with first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death.

Paramedics were called to the child's Downing Court townhouse on the morning of May 30, 2015, for what was described as a fall down the stairs that left her unresponsive.

Paramedics who treated her said the injuries didn't appear to be consistent with such a fall down eight carpeted steps, and a local emergency doctor who treated Gracie said the wounds appeared to be more consistent with abuse.

Firchau, who conducted the autopsy at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, told jurors that the "constellation of injuries" --- bruises and contusions found on both sides of her head, her back, her side, her arms and legs --- was consistent with abuse.

But Firchau said he couldn't say if the life-ending head injuries were from an accident or an assault.

Also on Friday, jurors heard from another full-service car wash employee who said Little came into the business after paramedics had been called to the townhouse.

Melissa Kressin said Little asked to use the phone and phonebook and said something about his cell phone being suspended. He also said he needed $80 for rent and talked about how his girl had a seizure.

Kressin also said Little had two big rings on his fingers.

