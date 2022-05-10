Testimony set begin in Grundy Center trooper slaying trial

WEBSTER CITY — Prosecutors called the 2021 slaying of an Iowa State Patrol sergeant "senseless" as trial began for the Grundy Center man accused of killing him.

Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand said law enforcement announced their presence and gave Michael Thomas Lang, 42, plenty of options to surrender before Lang allegedly killed Sgt. Jim Smith with a shotgun.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker told jurors Smith's death was tragic but didn't amount to murder.

Hammerand recounted how Lang was clocked going 38 mph in a 25 mph zone on Grundy Center's main drag April 9, 2021. He allegedly refused to stop for the city police officer and drove out into the country where he told the officer to shoot him, knocked away his Taser and put the officer in a choke hold.

A passerby intervened, and Lang fled home.

Hammerand said Lang didn't come to the door, and officers were able to enter a garage and clear part of the house. When they attempted to enter the kitchen, Lang fired a pump shotgun, sending a slug into Smith's shoulder area and then fired a second slug as Smith was on the ground, striking his leg.

When negotiations broke down, troopers approached the home in an armored Bearcat vehicle, and Lang allegedly fired a slug into the window of the vehicle in an attempt to kill the driver, Hammerand said. Troopers returned fire, and Lang was injured and detained.

A jury of nine women and five men is hearing the case. The jury was seated Tuesday morning.

Earlier report

A judge has ruled the defense attorneys for a man accused of killing a state trooper in 2021 can’t ask witnesses about whether law enforcement had warrants when they went to his home.

Attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang, 42, indicated they would like to argue self-defense in the April 2021 slaying of Sgt. Jim Smith with the Iowa State Patrol in Grundy Center.

The state countered, requesting that the defense be precluded from inquiring about warrants, noting they weren’t needed because the original encounter – a struggle with a police officer during a traffic stop – was witnessed by law enforcement.

The state also argued that the law doesn’t allow for the resistance of an arrest.

In a tentative ruling handed down Tuesday morning, Judge Joel Dalrymple said the warrant issue was a matter of law for the court to decide and a not question to put in front of the jury.

Defense attorney Aaron Hawbaker questioned if the defense could ask witnesses if officers told Lang about any warrants or told him he was under arrest during the standoff.

The judge did allow for the defense to make “offers of proof,” which is testimony outside the presence of the jury, to allow the defense to make further argument and to preserve the record.

Jury selection in the case continues this morning.

