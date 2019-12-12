INDEPENDENCE -- The first thing sheriff's deputies noticed when they arrived at Jason Hunziker's rural Independence home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, was blood on the door.
Authorities described how they followed a trail of blood throughout the house to a small bedroom where 39-year-old Jason Hunziker was found in a crimson pond as testimony began Thursday in the trial of Hillary Lee Hunziker.
Prosecutors said Hillary Hunziker, 34, stabbed her ex-husband multiple times after sneaking into his home. She then fled with their 9-year-old son, who was the subject of an ongoing custody dispute.
Hillary Hunziker is charged with first-degree murder, and the defense has indicated they plan to argue she was insane or suffered from diminished responsibility at the time of the slaying.
Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy Blake Gallery said he followed the trail of blood first to a large pool in the kitchen and then to a child's room. It was Officer Mark Gudenkauf who spotted Jason Hunziker's legs sticking out of the other bedroom and notified Gallery.
Gallery said noticed the wound on one leg was so deep it went to the bone, and he knew that type of injury would normally be squirting blood. But he said it wasn't actively bleeding at the time.
"It told me he was out of blood," Gallery said.
You have free articles remaining.
Assistant Fire Chief Blake Hayward told jurors he wasn't able to find a pulse on Jason Hunziker.
During testimony on Thursday, jurors listened to a 911 phone call placed by the 9-year-old during the attack.
"My mom stabbed my dad," the boy told the dispatcher. The recording played out for several more minutes with screaming and the boy yelling "daddy, daddy" while the dispatcher tried to ascertain the address.
The state played a second 911 call, this one from Jason Hunziker following the attack. It contained some of his last works.
"I've been stabbed," he told the emergency operator. "Hurry, I'm bleeding to death." He went on to give his address and tell the dispatcher that the assailant took his child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.