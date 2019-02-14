CENTERVILLE --- The father of first-degree murder suspect Ethan Davis described his son as a “prepper” during testimony at his Ethan’s trial this week.
Authorities charged Ethan in the killing of Curtis Ross, 31, a deer hunter from Cedar Falls, on public hunting ground near Rathbun Lake on or around Nov. 24, 2017.
Ethan’s father, Jamison Davis, was recounting the numerous guns Ethan had come to own over the years. Ethan had more than one AR-15 style weapon. The state has presented one of those AR-15 type guns to the jury as one of the murder weapons used in the death of Curtis Ross.
Ethan, 27, of Promise City, also owned shotguns, pistols, knives and other items as part of his hobby, his father said.
Jamison said over the years, Ethan has acquired many weapons as part of a passion Jamison didn’t share.
He said Ethan was a “prepper,” a societal slang describing survivalists who prepare for self-reliance in case of emergencies, or disruptions in society or politics.
“His hobby — I think the proper term — was being a prepper,” Jamison testified Monday.
Firearms were located “everywhere,” Jamison said. Ethan stored them in various places on the family farm, as well as in his vehicles.
Ethan and his friends would go target shooting, keeping the fired shell casings with the intention of reloading later.
Asked if specific ammunition belonged to Ethan, Jamison said he couldn’t be sure.
“Even though my son is big into ammunition and guns and firearms, I wasn’t. I didn’t pay much attention to it,” Jamison said.
On the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, Jamison said his son Ethan was working in Centerville at a “fixer-upper” project with his family. He worked there until the mid- to late-afternoon hours.
He wasn’t at Thanksgiving the following day, though that didn’t surprise his father. Given the venue of the dinner, and past disagreements with family members that would be attending, Ethan didn’t show. His father didn’t anticipate him to be present.
On the morning of Friday, Nov. 24, he saw Ethan at home in between farming chores.
Jamison was getting his cattle ready for a sale and asked if his son, Ethan, would be able to assist him that morning. Ethan replied he had an errand to run and would be back shortly.
Jamison testified that he assumed Ethan meant he needed to go get cigarettes in Seymour, a common morning errand.
Ethan ended up at a residence his ex-girlfriend was at with their young child. In that incident, Ethan took the child from the residence to a friend.
Jamison learned of the incident later that day through his wife and Ethan’s mother. Though it was nearly 30 hours before Ethan would re-appear at his home.
The disappearance wasn’t all that uncommon for his son, Jamison testified.
“It’s been his demeanor since he was a child,” Jamison said. “If something in life was going astray for him, or wasn’t going his way, it may be a few minutes or it may be part of a day, he would go to his room, go outside, go somewhere and be by himself and then come back.”
Law enforcement who investigated the scene reported seeing an imprint of a bare foot near the area where Ross’ body was found in a creek. A conservation officer testified Tuesday that he felt the print was more of a shoe, with individual toes.
Ethan’s lead attorney Ken Duker asked Jamison if his son owned such a shoe. Jamison said he didn’t believe so.
“Whenever he would have a gadget or something, he would be like, ‘Dad, look at this. Isn’t this cool?’” Jamison said. “If he would have had something unusual, I probably would have known about it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.