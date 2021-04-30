Testimony ends in Waterloo murder trial

WATERLOO — Both the state and the defense have rested in the trial of Raymond Birden Jr., who is accused of killing a Waterloo man who had been acquitted of killing Birden’s brother.

On Thursday, the defense presented evidence to dispute a state’s witness who said he was with Shavondes Martin early May 31, 2018, when Martin’s cousin drove him to Birden.

Dequndes “Muff” Glasper earlier had testified he saw Birden and others lead Martin up a gravel alley behind South Street where Martin would be found dead with nine gunshot wounds hours later.

To challenge Glasper’s testimony, the defense called Glasper’s brother, Diyrun Coffer, who is currently in prison for robbery, to the stand to say Glasper told him in January 2020 that he was being pressured by police.

“He said he told the police what they wanted to hear,” Coffer told jurors.

The state responded to Coffer’s testimony by playing a video of Glasper’s October 2019 police interview. It showed Glasper telling Investigator Nicholas Sadd that Birden was in the alley, and the account was given without Sadd mentioning Birden’s name.

