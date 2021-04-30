Testimony ends in Waterloo murder trial

WATERLOO — Both the state and the defense have rested in the trial of Raymond Birden Jr., who is accused of killing a Waterloo man who had been acquitted of killing Birden’s brother.
On Thursday, the defense presented evidence to dispute a state’s witness who said he was with Shavondes Martin early May 31, 2018, when Martin’s cousin drove him to Birden.
Dequndes “Muff” Glasper earlier had testified he saw Birden and others lead Martin up a gravel alley behind South Street where Martin would be found dead with nine gunshot wounds hours later.
To challenge Glasper’s testimony, the defense called Glasper’s brother, Diyrun Coffer, who is currently in prison for robbery, to the stand to say Glasper told him in January 2020 that he was being pressured by police.
“He said he told the police what they wanted to hear,” Coffer told jurors.
The state responded to Coffer’s testimony by playing a video of Glasper’s October 2019 police interview. It showed Glasper telling Investigator Nicholas Sadd that Birden was in the alley, and the account was given without Sadd mentioning Birden’s name.
Martin had been charged with killing Otavious Brown, Birden’s brother, in a 2016 drive-by shooting. A jury acquitted Martin of all charges but found another person guilty.
Prosecutors allege Birden and Martin traded taunting text messages months after the not-guilty verdict, and Birden was trying to convince Martin to “pop up” — show himself — late May 30 into early May 31, 2018.
When that didn’t work, Birden enlisted the help of an ex-girlfriend — Danaesha Martin, who is Shavondes Martin’s cousin — to find Martin, prosecutors said. The cousin picked up Shavondes Martin at apartments on Byron Avenue.
Danaesha Martin testified that she drove him Hammond Avenue where they met Birden and others who then drove off with Shavondes Martin.
Glasper, who was with Danaesha when she picked up her cousin at the apartments, gave an account that slightly differed. He said they drove to Danaesha’s South Street home where they were met by Birden and others
Jurors will have Friday off while court officials prepare jury instructions, and closings are scheduled for Monday.