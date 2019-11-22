WATERLOO — Attorneys for a Waterloo woman said she suffers post traumatic stress and other injuries from a 2015 crash with a squad car.
Attorney Jordan Talsma said Tammy Sue Smith had a green light at the San Marnan and La Porte Road intersection when her Chrysler Pacifica and a Ford Explorer squad car driven by Officer David Bovy collided.
Smith and her husband filed a lawsuit against the city alleging negligence, and trial testimony began Tuesday in Black Hawk County District Court.
Talsma told jurors Bovy wasn’t on an emergency call at the time of the crash and crossed the intersection from a left turn lane. He said his client never saw the squad car coming.
Defense attorney Bruce Gettman, who is representing the city, said Smith was at fault because she didn’t yield to an emergency vehicle and questioned if she was distracted as she drove.
Testimony at trial showed Bovy had been assisting other officers looking for a man who had absconded from work release and was spotted in the area. He was checking the Baymont Hotel on La Porte when another officer radioed that she found the suspect, who had a history of carrying weapons and fighting with officers, at the Wendy’s restaurant, also on La Porte.
Bovy left the hotel to provide backup and turned on his flashing lights as he pulled out of the hotel driveway. One witness said the siren wasn’t activated until just before the intersection.
Both vehicles were unable to see each other because of the traffic, the witness said.
“He was hidden from her, she was hidden from him,” the witness said. He said the squad car paused for a split second at the intersection, began creeping forward and then hit the gas.
Gettman said the crash happened at about 1:48 or 1:49 p.m., and Smith’s phone records show she sent text two messages at 1:46 p.m., a third at 1:47 p.m. and a fourth at 1:48 p.m.
Talsma said Smith had sent the text messages a short time earlier while she was waiting at a red light.
