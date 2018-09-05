WATERLOO — A Black Hawk County jury Tuesday heard from a Davenport man who may have been one of the last people to see 9-year-old Jennifer Lewis alive on Sept. 17, 1990.
Antonio Holmes of Davenport was one of four witnesses to testify on the third day of testimony in the first-degree murder trial of Stanley Liggins, the man prosecutors say strangled, sexually abused and set fire to the body of Lewis.
The Rock Island girl’s body was found near Jefferson Elementary School in Davenport around 9 p.m. that day.
Holmes testified Tuesday he went to a friend’s Rock Island apartment around 5:50 p.m.
His friend was not home, so he went to buy a quart of beer at Mac’s Liquor Store in Rock Island, where he knew the owner.
Holmes testified he was walking into the store when he saw a black man standing on the corner. Holmes said he had never seen the man before that day. Inside the store, Holmes said there was a little dark-haired girl standing in front of him at the counter, buying gum.
He said he purchased his beer and left the store; he did not see the man or Lewis.
Holmes said he returned to the liquor store a few days later and he and the owner discussed “the incident that happened with the little girl” Sept. 17 and the owner said, “she was standing right in front of you when you were in here.”
Holmes said it made him think about what happened that night and he contacted the Rock Island Police Department “because I thought what I saw probably was important.”
He said Davenport police officers picked him up, took him to the station, and showed him some mug shots. He picked out Liggins from the photo array.
Holmes said he returned to the police department the next day because he had been drinking before the first interview, and “I just wanted to be sure that I what I saw was what I saw.”
In court Tuesday, he again identified Liggins as the man who was outside of the liquor store.
Liggins’ public defender, Aaron Hawbaker, questioned Holmes about his prior statements to police in the second interview that he wasn’t sure it was Liggins outside the store that day.
Hawbaker asked him if he remembered being asked that the picture he picked out of Liggins resembled the man he saw outside the store and that Holmes’ answer was “yeah, but I couldn’t swear it.”
“Yes,” Holmes said after listening to the audio from his interview with police outside the presence of the jury.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Julie Walton said Holmes in September 1990 was looking at photographs and not viewing him in person as he was in court.
“As you sit here in the same room with him today, are you certain that the man in the dark glasses at the other table is the man you saw outside Mac’s Liquor on Sept. 17, 1990?” she asked.
“Yes,” Holmes replied.
Liggins has been tried twice in the Lewis’ death. Both convictions have been overturned.
