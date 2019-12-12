INDEPENDENCE — Testimony is expected to begin Thursday in the trial of an Independence woman accused of attacking her ex-husband at his home in 2017 and killing him.
Hillary Lee Hunziker, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Jason Hunziker, 39, of rural Independence.
Jury selection began Wednesday in Buchanan County District Court, and a jury panel of four men and 10 women with two alternates were seated by the end of the day.
Assistant Buchanan County Attorney Jenalee Zaputil and Assistant Iowa Attorney General Susan Krisko are prosecuting the case, and Laura Gavigan is the defense attorney.
Gavigan filed a notice that the defense may argue insanity or diminished responsibility to fight the charges at trial.
Prosecutors said Hillary Hunziker sneaked into her ex-husband’s Henley Avenue home in the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2017, and stabbed him. Both their son, who was 9 years old at the time, and Jason Hunziker called 911.
Hillary Hunziker, who authorities said was in an ongoing custody dispute over their son, took the child and fled with plans to leave the state. When sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived at the home, they found Jason Hunziker dead with cuts to his leg and arm.
Hillary Hunziker was detained a short time later in Robins.
