Testimony begins in trial over Cedar Falls public safety command jobs

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County judge has started to hear testimony in a lawsuit challenging how the city of Cedar Falls filled leadership roles when it moved to its public safety model.

In 2018, the city put the finishing touches on its public safety officer program, which uses cross-trained personnel to handle police and fire services. The decision ultimately led to the layoff of the rank-and-file union firefighters.

The International Association of Firefighters Local 1366 filed a suit against the city over the matter.

Taking the stand Tuesday, Scott Dix, a former Cedar Falls firefighter and the only current member of the union, said the city’s current command structure places fire crews and residents in danger.

At issue are the newly created command positions of public safety supervisor — captains and lieutenants that fall under the police and fire divisions. Dix said the supervisor positions don’t meet the training, experience and physical fitness requirements to hold firefighting leadership roles.

Dix testified the former requirements for fire captain included four years of professional firefighting experience and certifications up to “fire officer 1” along with the prerequisite certifications.