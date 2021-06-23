Testimony begins in trial over Cedar Falls public safety command jobs

WATERLOO – A Black Hawk County judge has started to hear testimony in a lawsuit challenging how the city of Cedar Falls filled leadership roles when it moved to its public safety model.
In 2018, the city put the finishing touches on its public safety officer program, which uses cross-trained personnel to handle police and fire services. The decision ultimately led to the layoff of the rank-and-file union firefighters.
The International Association of Firefighters Local 1366 filed a suit against the city over the matter.
Taking the stand Tuesday, Scott Dix, a former Cedar Falls firefighter and the only current member of the union, said the city’s current command structure places fire crews and residents in danger.
At issue are the newly created command positions of public safety supervisor — captains and lieutenants that fall under the police and fire divisions. Dix said the supervisor positions don’t meet the training, experience and physical fitness requirements to hold firefighting leadership roles.
Dix testified the former requirements for fire captain included four years of professional firefighting experience and certifications up to “fire officer 1” along with the prerequisite certifications.
The public safety supervisor captain requirements only list four years fire experience, but it doesn’t specify “professional” experience, Dix said. He said this means membership on a volunteer department would count. And the position only requires “firefighter 1” certification, an entry-level certification, he said.
Dix said he applied for the public safety supervisor positions but was told he didn’t qualify because he didn’t have any police certification.
He said officers from the Cedar Falls Police Department were allowed to train next to firefighters during the transition to gain experience, and the suit alleges the process favored police officers in filling the leadership roles.
Laid off firefighters were told they could apply for entry level public safety officer jobs, Dix said.
Attorneys for the union said the leadership job requirements violate Section 400.17 of Iowa Code, which addresses qualifications for police and fire jobs.
Dix, of Janesville, is asking the court to decertify the leadership positions and direct the city to use the old requirements for the positions or develop new ones that comply with state law.
Attorney Andrew Tice, representing the city, said the public safety positions deal with the promotion process, and the part of Iowa Code the union is relying upon doesn’t addresses promotions.
He said the city’s requirements for the positions exceed state requirements.