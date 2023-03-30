WATERLOO — Intruders robbed an Elk Run Heights family, forcing their way into the home in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, 2021, and dragging a woman out of bed shortly after her husband left for work.

Their children were shoved in a bedroom while the armed robbers demanded keys to a gun safe and fled with about half a dozen firearms, including handguns and AR-15 rifles, and the woman’s phone.

Those who carried out the robbery have been sentenced and on Wednesday prosecutors turned their attention to the man accused of orchestrating the crime, Daymion Eugene Ohrt.

Ohrt, 22, of Waterloo, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and conspiracy. Authorities allege he wasn’t at the scene of the crime but worked behind the scenes, picking the target and collecting one of the firearms stolen in the heist – a pink .32-caliber handgun.

Assistant County Attorney Brad Walz said Daymion Ohrt is the stepbrother of the victim, Jesse Ohrt. He said the defendant knew about his stepbrother’s gun collection and was familiar with his work schedule.

And, after the robberies, Daymion Ohrt allegedly made statements to relatives admitting he was behind the robbery. When another stepbrother, a Colorado resident, feigned interest in traveling to Iowa to buy the stolen weapons, it was Daymion Ohrt who allegedly steered him to robbers, Walz said.

The Colorado stepbrother then contacted Jesse Ohrt, who went to police. Officers used the information to raid a Stardust Drive apartment where they recovered seven or eight of the stolen guns.

During testimony on Wednesday, Jesse Ohrt recounted how he learned his home had been robbed just as he arrived for work at a Lone Tree construction site 90 minutes away and had to return to Elk Run Heights not knowing if his family was OK.

When he got home, he found his wife and children – sons ages 8 and 7 and a 2-year-old daughter – outside with police. One son had bruises on his wrists and the other had a mark on his neck. They were taken to the Child Protection Center at a hospital.

The ordeal left the wife and children so shaken that they couldn’t stay at the house and had to get a hotel room, Jesse Ohrt said. He said he ultimately had to change jobs and find work that was closer to home.

A Waterloo man who was found at the apartment with the stolen weapons, Davon Marcell Oliver, was sentenced to up to 50 years in prison on charges of robbery and burglary. He has appealed his case.

The alleged getaway driver, Dequonterio Jashawn Galloway-Bass, was sentenced to up to 25 years.

Three juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 15 at the time – were also charged in connection with the robbery.

