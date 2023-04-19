WATERLOO — Prosecutors allege Robert Lee Williams Jr. shot and killed Vincent Hemenway as Hemenway’s friends worked on motorcycles in a small garage off Adrian Street in August 2020.

Under the state’s case, which began with testimony on Wednesday, Williams, 34, killed Hemenway with premeditation and malice or fired the fatal shots as part of a botched robbery.

The defense isn’t disputing that Williams pulled the trigger.

During opening statements, defense attorney Kimberly DePalma gave the public the first glimpse of its case, claiming that the shooting came as people in the garage assailed Williams, who is Black, with racial taunts, and Hemenway lurched at him.

“Mr. Williams himself is going to talk to you. He’s going to take the stand, and he’s going to tell you exactly what happened,” DePalma said. “As you listen to the testimony, you will hear about a man who reacted to slurs and a man lunging at him.”

Assistant County Attorney Michael Hudson said Robert Lee Williams Jr. and his brother Ralpheal Rashee Williams had donned surgical face masks, latex gloves and taped up plastic sleeves to “collect on a debt” at a Dearborn Avenue home in the Adrian Street neighborhood.

The two ended up at the Adrian Street garage where Hemenway was watching as Robert Hall, Roger Hinz and Richard Anderson adjusted the lifters on Anderson’s motorcycle.

Hinz said the encounter lasted only a few minutes.

Anderson said the two masked men asked for a cigarette, and Hemenway held out his lighter. One of the men snatched the lighter and began to walk away, and Hemenway confronted him, saying he could borrow it but not take it.

The man – who prosecutors identified as Robert Lee Williams Jr. – then told Anderson to move next to his friends and pulled out a pistol, according to Hemenway’s friends.

“He (Hemenway) reached up for the gun, and that’s when the shots were fired,” Anderson said.

The first two shots hit Hemenway, witnesses said.

Another bullet grazed Anderson’s shoulder as he dived for cover.

Hall and Hinz ran for the door, yet another bullet striking the wall near Hall.

“It would have took the back of my head off if I was slower,” Hall said.

He said he flipped off the light switch on the way out. “You can’t shoot what you can’t see,” he said.

All three of Hemenway’s friends said there were no threats made toward Williams or his brother, and there were no racial slurs or insults.

DePalma unsuccessfully argued to question Hall about his comment to police that he wanted to put an “All Lives Matter” sign in front of his house following the shooting. She said it was relevant because of the racial issue in the case.

“Racism doesn’t always come out in very explicit ways,” DePalma said.

Prosecutor Jeremy Westendorf fought the request, saying the “All Lives” slogan was seen by some as a challenge to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Some people see that as racist, and it is entirely to enflame people on the jury,” Westendorf said.

Judge David Odekirk sided with the state, saying it showed Hall’s state of mind at the time of the police interview and not at the time of the shooting.

Robert Lee Williams Jr. is charged with first-degree murder. His brother was charged with robbery and was convicted during an April 2022 trial.

Another person charged in the case, Ana Berinobis-McLemore, was killed in an unrelated shooting in May 2022. The state unsuccessfully attempted to use her testimony from the brother's robbery trial for the murder trial.

