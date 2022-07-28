Testimony begins in suit over lead exposure

WATERLOO — Testimony has started in the lawsuit brought by a mother whose child was hospitalized with high levels of lead in his bloodstream.

Victoria Fuhrman took her landlord, Chase Keller, and his companies Ham Sandwich LLC and Level Property Management LLC to court alleging he failed to disclose the presence of lead paint when she rented an apartment at 303 Logan Ave. in December 2018.

Fuhrman said her child now needs an individualized learning plan at school and suffers from behavioral problems. He breaks things and tries to hurt others and himself, banging his head on the floor when he doesn’t get his way, she said. She said she can’t take him out in public because of his disruptive behavior.

“I still love my child, but I can never have that same child I had before,” Fuhrman said Tuesday while taking the stand.

The two moved into the Logan Avenue apartment when her son was 2 years old, and lead was found in the boy’s system during a doctor’s visit in February 2019.

The levels didn’t subside and he was hospitalized at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for eight days. X-rays showed lead in his digestive system.

Fuhrman said her son’s lead level was 46 micrograms of lead per deciliter. Experts say no level of lead is safe and the Centers for Disease Control indicate a level of 3.5 micrograms is above normal.

Her attorney, Bradley Kaspar, told jurors the house, which was built in 1895 and later divided into apartments, was tested by the Black Hawk County Health Department.

“There was lead paint everywhere, and readings indicated it was a hazardous condition,” Kaspar said.

Ingesting lead, which usually happens when children eat flaking paint, can have ill effects on a developing brain.

Kaspar said doctors who treated the son said his lead levels were among the highest they had seen in a patient. He said the child’s behavior issues were consistent with lead exposure.

Defense attorney Brian Marty argued that Keller had provided Fuhrman with an EPA-approved brochure entitled Protecting Your Family from Lead in You Home – as required by law – when she began renting. He also repaints apartments between every change in tenants.

He said the first time the landlord knew about lead paint in the Logan Avenue apartment was when the health department tested.

The defense said the child had also stayed with his grandmother at a Kern Street address, which hasn’t been tested by the Health Department, suggesting there may have been other sources for the lead. And the child was also found with an elevated lead level and lead in his digestive tract eight months after they had moved out of the Logan Avenue apartment, Marty said.

The Logan Avenue building was sold to another company in 2020.